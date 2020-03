Sena takes a jibe at PM Modi over tweet about giving up social media | Oneindia News

TURNING DOWN THE CENTRE'S PLEA FOR MORE TIME, SUPREME COURT SAID TODAY THAT ALL THE PETITIONS RELATED TO LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI INCLUDING THAT OF HATE SPEECH WILL BE HEARD BY THE DELHI HIGH COURT ON FRIDAY.

AS THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO HAUNT THE ENTIRE WORLD, PANIC HAS GRIPPED INDIA TOO AS IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS, FROM JUST 6 CASES TILL YESTERDAY THE NUMBER OF CASES HAVE NOW SURGED TO 28.

UNION HEALTH MINISTER HARSHVARDHAN HAS CONFIMED IN A PRESS BRIEFING TODAY THAT FROM NOW ON, ALL FLIGHTS AND PASSENGERS WILL BE PART OF UNIVERSAL SCREENING, NOT JUST THE 12 COUNTRIES WHICH HAD BEEN LISTED EARLIER.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI THIS MORNING TWEETED THAT HE WOULD NOT PARTICIPATE IN ANY HOLI EVENTS THIS YEAR AS EXPERTS HAVE ADVISED AGAINST MASS GATHERINGS TO AVOID CORONAVIRUS SPREAD and other news