Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anyone can be tested for coronavirus, subject to a doctor's orders: Pence

Anyone can be tested for coronavirus, subject to a doctor's orders: Pence

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Anyone can be tested for coronavirus, subject to a doctor's orders: Pence

Anyone can be tested for coronavirus, subject to a doctor's orders: Pence

The Centers for Disease Control is issuing new guidance that anyone can be tested for COVID-19 with no restrictions, subject to a doctor&apos;s orders, Vice President Mike Pence announced in a briefing with reporters Tuesday evening.

Story: https://wfts.tv/2TktEmA
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anyone can be tested for coronavirus, subject to a doctor's orders: Pence [Video]Anyone can be tested for coronavirus, subject to a doctor's orders: Pence

The Centers for Disease Control is issuing new guidance that anyone can be tested for COVID-19 with no restrictions, subject to a doctor's orders, Vice President Mike Pence announced in a briefing with..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.