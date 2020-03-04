Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party' 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published Why nearly 70% of mothers raising daughters plan on throwing a 'period party' Two-thirds of mothers want to throw a "period party" for their daughters to boost their sense of empowerment. A "period party" is a small celebration of a girl's first menstrual cycle to foster a positive association around periods and to 66% of women, it's a concept they've never heard of before. The study of 2,000 women who menstruate examined how women have felt in relation to their cycle and how they hope to increase empowerment when it comes to the female body. Seventy-two percent of mothers polled who are currently raising daughters revealed they want to encourage body positivity for their daughters but are unsure how. Today's mothers' lack of knowledge on how to foster confidence-boosting ideals in their daughters may stem from their own experiences as children. Sixty-six percent of respondents think menstruation is more culturally accepted today than when they were girls. The survey commissioned by INTIMINA and conducted by OnePoll revealed the experience of learning about menstruation for today's adult women was a fraught and emotional one. The average woman was shamed about her period three times in her youth so it's no wonder three in five (62%) women today associated embarrassment and shame with their first period. Three in ten admitted they were "scared" when they first learned about menstruation while a quarter were "shocked" and 32% were "confused." The average respondent was educated about the menstrual cycle at age 10 and 43% were told by their mother. One in ten learned about periods from a teacher while 7% had to be told by a friend. Danela Žagar, Brand Manager for INTIMINA said, "Menstrual education is crucial, especially for young girls that are about to enter the new phase of their lives. The changes that they are going through can be very confusing and challenging, so only with the open conversation on the subject, we can make sure they understand and get prepared for what's coming with the first period." Even today, women have a fairly pessimistic view of their cycles. Two-thirds associate their periods as just "a part of life" while 47% describe them as "annoying." Nearly two in five (38%) think them to be "burdensome" and three in ten think they are "gross." Twelve percent did find menstruating "magical," though, which may hint at society's slowly changing opinions on female anatomy. Seven in ten (69%) respondents think there have been positive changes in regards to respecting women's bodies but think it's not nearly enough. In order to help fight the period stigma, 63% think more public conversations in pop culture would help. Education appears to be a major blindspot since 71% of the respondents think young boys should be taught more about the female reproductive system to remove negative period stereotypes. Other ways respondents think could help encourage a positive association with the female body included a better education of female anatomy (55%), more open acknowledgment of menstruation (50%) and better sex education (53%). Danela Žagar, Brand Manager for INTIMINA added, "We should all learn to embrace our bodies and encourage other women to feel empowered, also while bleeding. The ways to do it are limitless really, but again we believe that open conversation and building awareness are two key points, which can fight body-shaming stigmas. Our message to the women all around is: always love yourself and your body, support one another and embrace the fact you are who you are - strong and powerful women that can rule the world!" 0

