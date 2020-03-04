Global  

Super Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run

Super Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends RunSuper Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run
Mike Bloomberg Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Watch VideoMike Bloomberg has dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Joe Biden, less than...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Denver PostSBS


Breaking down the Super Tuesday primary results

The Super Tuesday primary elections have turned the Democratic presidential race into a close two-man...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Trump Tweets His Schadenfreude At Bloomberg's Bow-Out [Video]Trump Tweets His Schadenfreude At Bloomberg's Bow-Out

It took President Donald Trump no time at all Wednesday morning to tweet his glee over the end of Michael Bloomberg's campaign. The tweet was accompanied by a brief clip from “Star Wars” in which..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Michael Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Now Backs Biden [Video]Michael Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Now Backs Biden

The party's over for Mike Bloomberg after his multi-million dollar out-of-the box presidential campaign failed miserably. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published

