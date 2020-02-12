Global  

Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

The ban for minors had been blocked by Republican-controlled chambers, but Virginia Democrats took control of both the House and Senate this year.
Virginia bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ children, a first in the South

Virginia became the first southern state and 20th in the nation to ban the discredited practice of...
USATODAY.com - Published

Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti-'conversion therapy' bills could save lives, but they have a big loophole [Video]Anti-'conversion therapy' bills could save lives, but they have a big loophole

"Conversion therapy," the scientifically discredited practice of delivering religiously-motivated counseling meant to “convert” gay people to heterosexuality, is illegal in 19 states, widely..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:16Published

County Council Bans Conversion Therapy [Video]County Council Bans Conversion Therapy

Allegheny County Council voted unanimously to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors within the county, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:41Published

