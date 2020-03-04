Global  

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary

Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary The actor is currently promoting 'My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.'

According to 'Page Six,' Feldman arrived at 'The Wendy Williams Show' with a security detail because his "life has been threatened since working" on the film.

Set to expose an alleged pedophile ring in Hollywood, 'My Truth' tells the story of Feldman and his late best friend, Corey Haim.

Corey Feldman, via 'The Wendy Williams Show' Corey Feldman, via 'The Wendy Williams Show' Feldman did not disclose names of alleged abusers on 'The Wendy Williams Show,' but he said that they would be revealed in the film.

Corey Feldman, via 'The Wendy Williams Show' 'My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys' premieres Monday, March 9, 2020.
