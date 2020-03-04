Amazon Employee in Seattle Test Positive for Coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published
An Amazon employee who works in its Seattle, Washington office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company did notify all employees who were in close contact with that person.
