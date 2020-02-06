Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army

Indian Army Chief General Naravane spoke on the Balakot airstrikes and Chinese Army during the address at Army’s internal seminar.

General Naravane said Balakot airstrike proves escalation does not always lead to war.

The Army Chief added that Balakot airstrike saw short intense esalatory cycle in full media glare.

Speaking on the warfare, General Naravane said the focus of fighters should be on dynamic response.