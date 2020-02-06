Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army

Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:20s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army

Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army

Indian Army Chief General Naravane spoke on the Balakot airstrikes and Chinese Army during the address at Army’s internal seminar.

General Naravane said Balakot airstrike proves escalation does not always lead to war.

The Army Chief added that Balakot airstrike saw short intense esalatory cycle in full media glare.

Speaking on the warfare, General Naravane said the focus of fighters should be on dynamic response.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Focusing on dynamic response that is below threshold of all-out war: Army chief

Speaking at a seminar on land warfare, the Army chief General M M Naravane said the airstrikes on...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Army doesn't discriminate soldiers based on religion, gender': Gen Naravane [Video]'Army doesn't discriminate soldiers based on religion, gender': Gen Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane cleared Indian Army's stand on Supreme Court's decision on permanent commission for women officers. Naravane said that Army does not discriminate soldiers based on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

PM Modi: Nehru wanted to protect Pak minorities, was he communal? | OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi: Nehru wanted to protect Pak minorities, was he communal? | OneIndia News

PM asks if Jawaharlal Nehru was communal, PM mocks Rahul Gandhi with 'tubelight' dig , MEA suspends all existing Visas from China, Kejriwal says Amit Shah ran away from debate, Army Chief General..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.