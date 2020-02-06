|
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:20s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Indian Army Chief General Naravane spoke on the Balakot airstrikes and Chinese Army during the address at Army’s internal seminar.
General Naravane said Balakot airstrike proves escalation does not always lead to war.
The Army Chief added that Balakot airstrike saw short intense esalatory cycle in full media glare.
Speaking on the warfare, General Naravane said the focus of fighters should be on dynamic response.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Speaking at a seminar on land warfare, the Army chief General M M Naravane said the airstrikes on...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources