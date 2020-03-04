Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California
Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California
Joe Biden won 10 states on Super Tuesday, but his top rival, Sen.
Bernie Sanders, took home the night's biggest prize.
The former vice president had a blowout night on Super Tuesday, seemingly reversing his slow start...
A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight states on Super Tuesday and...
