Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s
Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

Joe Biden won 10 states on Super Tuesday, but his top rival, Sen.

Bernie Sanders, took home the night&apos;s biggest prize.
Biden's big night, Sanders takes California and other key moments from Super Tuesday

The former vice president had a blowout night on Super Tuesday, seemingly reversing his slow start...
USATODAY.com - Published


Biden has strong Super Tuesday showing, Sanders leads in California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight states on Super Tuesday and...
Reuters - Published



Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @cnnbrk: The Dow made history again today, posting its second-highest point gain ever after Joe Biden scored big wins on Super Tuesday h… 3 seconds ago

katalin_pota

Katalin Pota - BERNIE2020 RT @GottaBernNow: 'What More Do You Need to Know?' Health Insurance Stocks Drive Wall Street Rebound on Biden Super Tuesday Wins https://t… 9 seconds ago

ronnie12256

ronnie RT @ABC: Joe Biden touts campaign as a "movement" coming off series of Super Tuesday wins: "We welcome all those who want to join us... and… 15 seconds ago

Trex0115

Trex RT @Acosta: Biden winning Mass. looked like the most mind blowing result of Super Tuesday. Then Texas results came in. To go from Iowa NH l… 18 seconds ago

ifukkkinghate45

fuck identity politics vote for policy RT @thehill: Omar blasts lack of unity among progressives as Biden wins big on Super Tuesday after moderates drop out of race https://t.co/… 47 seconds ago

jane_epperly

Jane's World RT @ABC: JUST IN: Dow surges more than 1,100 points in response to Joe Biden's Super Tuesday wins, and hopes for additional stimulus measur… 56 seconds ago

CBNNews

CBN News Bloomberg Drops Out After Biden Scores a Big '#SuperTuesday' Surge and Sanders Wins Top Prize https://t.co/TSTCo3sBUN 1 minute ago

GThawley

George Thawley #Biden’s fundraising was improving before his Super Tuesday wins — and now #Bloomberg’s money looks set to pour in… https://t.co/YxgURzy7EO 1 minute ago


Young Voters Supported Sanders on Super Tuesday [Video]Young Voters Supported Sanders on Super Tuesday

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Bernie Sanders has enjoyed the support of young voters in 2016, and the same was true on Super Tuesday. But turnout among young voters on Super Tuesday was low across the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Biden Snags Texas In Super Tuesday [Video]Biden Snags Texas In Super Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday’s biggest race in California, setting up a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

