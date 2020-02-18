Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Actors Who Missed Out on Roles Written for Them

Top 10 Actors Who Missed Out on Roles Written for Them

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:10s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Actors Who Missed Out on Roles Written for Them

Top 10 Actors Who Missed Out on Roles Written for Them

Imagine if these films starred the people who the writers actually envisioned?

For this list, we’ll be looking at specific roles in films which are confirmed, rumored, or suspected to have been written with a specific actor in mind, but were ultimately played by someone else.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Actors Who Missed Out on Roles Written for Them

Imagine if these films starred the people who the writers actually envisioned?

For this list, we’ll be looking at specific roles in films which are confirmed, rumored, or suspected to have been written with a specific actor in mind, but were ultimately played by someone else.

Our countdown includes actors such as Harrison Ford, Lindsay Lohan, Tom Hanks and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DusanNedic

Dusan Nedic Top 10 Actors Who Missed Out on Roles Written for Them https://t.co/7DBseKLelr via @YouTube 12 minutes ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🌸🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Top 10 Actors Who Missed Out on Roles Written for Them https://t.co/A4YA72lPwv via @YouTube 1 hour ago

rags751

Raghu Seetharaman Top 10 Actors Who Missed Out on Roles Written for Them https://t.co/z0q7cFIplR via @YouTube 1 hour ago

PerspectiveRoll

RyanP likes presidents who AREN'T impeached @LeoPelley It is an anthology and every season is a different story. They recycle the same actors to play different… https://t.co/6SMtyxpzBm 5 days ago

Save_Your_BS

Monica Early @NBCChicagoMed @barrettmarlyne @nbc I'm still wondering what possessed the writers to end Dr. Rhodes and Dr Bekker… https://t.co/pVCJ8lHDsZ 1 week ago

MTR_Tweets

MTR RT @LuckyPennyNapa: FIVE COURSE LOVE blossoms February 14th! You don't see a musical like this every day of the week - all-sung, with 3 act… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far [Video]Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

The rest of this century has some pretty phenomenal performances to live up to! For this list, we're looking at the top 20 best performances of the 21st century (so far).

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 23:34Published

Nyle Dimarco Gets A Drag Makeover Miz Cracker [Video]Nyle Dimarco Gets A Drag Makeover Miz Cracker

America's Next Top Model Winner Nyle Dimarco gets a drag makeover by drag superstar Miz Cracker. The two open up to each other about what inspires their work, Nyle's unique outlook on life coming from..

Credit: THEM     Duration: 12:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.