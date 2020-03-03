coronavirus senior home

Global  

Coronavirus.

C1 3 precautions to try to stay healthy.

The virus doesn't discriminate... it's killed thousands of people worldwide...includi ng five at a nursing home in washington state where several people have gotten sick.

Some of the most vulnerable are our nation's elderly.

Abc 36's christy bollinger talked to a senior living home here in lexington.

..that told her the precautions it's taking after the city announced it's not a matter of if..

But when the disease hits kentucky.

Preparing for the inevitable..... "i had dinner with one daughter last night and she said if it comes there, you're coming to stay with me."

Cedarhurst senior living says it is very aware of the coronavirus threat.

But executive director emily abner says many of the precautions in place, are standard protocol.

"wash your hands when you come into contact with something that is contaminated, anything you think would be germ- related.

You can't wash your hands enough."

Abner says the facility is asking people not to visit if they feel sick... and advising its residents to stay in their rooms..

If they aren't feeling well.

She says there are masks for staff... and even the sanitizer is extra- strength to protect against the coronavirus.

Abner says her focus is on education.

"frequent communication as the news develops as we get more information about this epidemic, this virus."

I spoke with a resident who says she's keeping up with the news...and doing everything she can to stay safe.

"i think the thing is to be aware.

And i've already washed my hands three times and take all the precautions you can and pray."

As a healthcare provider... abner says she understands the importance of her role in protecting one of the most vulnerable groups in society.

"we do have an obligation to protect the people that live here.

To keep them safe to keep them healthy.

It's very important just being a healthcare community that we are able to prevent the spread of anything."

Protecting those..

Who can't protect themselves.

In lexington, christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

If you didn't catch



Companies go into advisory overdrive as coronavirus continues to spread

Given the spread of the dreaded coronavirus across several geographies, organisations are on high...
IndiaTimes - Published

Woman holds sign outside quarantined U.S. care home in desperate bid to find out about husband

Bonnie Holstad says she wasn't able to get any information about her sick husband until she marched...
CBC.ca - Published


