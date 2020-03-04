Global  

Empty Bowls

Empty Bowls

Empty Bowls

An annual fundraiser showcases soups from local restaurants and helps raise awareness of hunger and homelessness in the region.

Empty Bowls

An annual fundraiser showcases soups from local restaurants and helps raise awareness of hunger and homelessness in the region.

The twenty second annual "empty bowls" lunch attracted thousands to the tupelo furniture market.

The fundraiser for the tupelo salvation army included more than 50 vendors, with samples of soup for ticket holders.

The event is organized by the salvation army women's auxiliary and helps the organization raise money for its work throughout the year.

"the women's auxiliary puts all of this together, they get all of these vendors and they set for themselves a goal of 50 thousand dollars to try and raise because that runs our soup kitchen throughout the year, helps in our shelter and all of our other programs and it's awesome to see all of these people coming together to help meet the financial needs but also it's about awareness, understanding and being connected to needs that are in our community."

Each ticket holder gets a piece of pottery as they leave the "empty bowls" lunch, as a reminder of the work the salvation army does to help feed the hungry and get people off the street.




