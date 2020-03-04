Teen in Custody for Threats Against McLean County Schools

Global  

New tonight at five?

15 years?

Thats the sentence handed down to an evansville man after a police chase gone wrong claims almost an entire family.

Fredrick mcfarland plead guilty in 2?19 for his role in a 2?17 crash that killed 2 children and their father.

Mcfarland was running from police when he crashed into a car driven by janae carter.

Her 7 month old baby?

Prince?

2 year old daughter?

Princess and their father terence barker all died a result of the crash.

Despite the tragic ending some in the river city say?

The chase should have never happened in the first place.

"so i think sometimes we need to stop and think, yes, we need to catch him, but is it worth that must heartache and problems to get that one suspect?"

The family of the victims say their lives will never be the same.

While they're thankful for justic?

They too feel the whole situation could have been avoided.

At this time?

Its unclear as to when macfarland will be transfered to prison.

In warrick county?

A jury finds thaddious rice guilty of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent.

Rice was charged with murder in 2?17 for the death of his then girlfriend's 1?month old baby jaxon wheeler.

The jury deliberated into the early morning hours?

Finally reaching a guilty verdict around 3:30 this morning on charges of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent.

Rice sentencing is set for april third at one ?

M.

New tonight at five?

A kentucky high school student is in custody tonight after making a daring threat against his school.

Joylyn bukovac reports.

Investigators in mclean county taking action after a student makes a gutsy threat against his high school.

On tuesday?

The mclean county schools reported that one student made statements that were threatening in nature.

School authorities immediately working to prevent any tragedy called the sheriff's office to investigate the threat.

Very few details are being released about what was said in the threat or who this student is.

But we do know?

The student has been taken into custody as investigators dug deeper into this potential act of violence.

44news will bring you the latest information as it becomes available to us.

Until then?

You can stay up to date by following us on social media and downloading the 44news app.

Joylyn bukovac 44news all new at




