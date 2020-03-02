I Am Not Alone Documentary movie

I Am Not Alone Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: On Easter 2018, a man put on a backpack and went live on Facebook to announce that he was beginning a walk across Armenia.

His mission: to inspire a velvet revolution — and topple the corrupt regime that enjoys absolute power in his post-soviet nation.

With total access to all key players, I AM NOT ALONE tells the miraculous true story of what happens in the next 40 days.

Garin Hovannisian’s gripping documentary deftly follows the efforts led by journalist, politician, and activist Nikol Pashinyan to prevent the election of the country’s president, Serzh Sargsyan, as the new prime minister — a move that would essentially put Sargsyan in control of Armenia for life, making him a de facto dictator.

The movement begins hopelessly, with Nikol and just a handful of supporters — including a stray dog — setting out on a 14-day march from one side of the country to the capital Yerevan.

As they clash against the regime, there are many moments when their efforts seem doomed to fail, like every democratic movement in Armenia before them.

But this time something is different.

Step by step, the marchers begin to capture the hearts and minds of the Armenian public.

Within a few weeks, the country erupts in a spectacular revolution, as millions of citizens take to the streets, disperse across their neighborhoods, and stage some of the most creative, powerful, and surprising acts of civil disobedience in modern history.

This incredible political drama presents an emotional and inspiring roadmap for how a true democratic movement can achieve profound change against all odds.

It is packed with rich and memorable characters, plot twists, and a true hero’s journey Featuring: Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Valeriy Osipyan, Armen Sarkissian, Raffi K.

Hovannisian, and Serj Tankian Writer/Director: Garin Hovannisian Producers: Garin Hovannisian, Alec Mouhibian, Tatevik Manoukyan, Eric Esrailian, Serj Tankian, and Joe Berlinger