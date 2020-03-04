The Invisible Man movie - Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

The Invisible Man movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What you can’t see can hurt you.

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy, brilliant scientist, Cecilia (Moss) escapes and disappears into hiding.

But when her abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide, Cecilia suspects his death is a hoax.

As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Director Leigh Whannell Writers Leigh Whannell Actors Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen Genre Thriller Run Time 2 hours 6 minutes In Theaters February 28th, 2020 |© 2020 Universal Pictures