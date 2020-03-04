Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race

The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in November narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Biden staged a comeback in voting Super Tuesday to become the undisputed standard-bearer of the party’s moderate wing, forcing Michael Bloomberg out of the race.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: “I will not be our party’s nominee….” After spending $500 million of his own money to be the Democratic nominee, all Michael Bloomberg got on Super Tuesday was a handful of delegates and no state wins.

On Wednesday, the billionaire, in a visibly emotional address, suspended his campaign - throwing his support behind Joe Biden.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: "I've always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it.

And after yesterday's vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden." Bloomberg joins former candidates Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O Rourke in backing Biden.

But his involvement in the race won't end there.

He's previously pledged to continue using his vast fortune to defeat Trump in November no matter who the candidate is.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: “We go forward, basically neck and neck.” Now slightly trailing Biden in delegates, a less animated Sanders on Wednesday outlined the different visions he and the former vice president would bring as the party’s nominee.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "Joe Biden is somebody I have known for many years.

I like Joe.

I think he is a very decent human being.

Joe and I have a very different voting record... Joe is running a campaign which is obviously heavily supported by the corporate establishment... Does anyone seriously believe that a president backed by the corporate world is going to bring about the changes in this country that working families and the middle-class and lower income people desperately need?" Biden on Wednesday tried to reframe who the Democratic establishment is: (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) FORMER VICE PRESIDENT SPEAKING TO A REPORTER, SAYING: REPORTER: Is the establishment trying to defeat Bernie Sanders, Mr. Vice President?

BIDEN: The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people, those African Americans, those single women in suburbia.

With Bloomberg out, the focus now shifts to Senator Elizabeth Warren.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING: "Vote for the person you think will make the best president of the United States.

Once the front-runner of the race, the candidate on Wednesday was quote "talking to her team to assess the path forward," a campaign aide said, after the senator from Massachusetts saw disappointing results across the board on Tuesday.

Warren did not finish in the top two in any of the 14 states that voted on Tuesday, including her home state of Massachusetts.