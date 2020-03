Coronovirus concerns amid election season

BALLOTS.

IT ALL HAS TO DO WITHTHE RISNG CONCERN OVER THECORONAVIRUS AND THE HUGENUMBERS OF VOTERS WHO COULDTURN OUT ON PRIMARY DAY.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE AT THEELECTIONS FACILITY IN RIVIERABEACH...KELLEY - AFTER BUYING ALL NEWVOTING EQUIPMENT TO AVOIDPROBLEMS - SUDDENLY SOMETHINGAS SIMPLE AS HAND SANITIZER ISNOW IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND FVOTERS AND POLL WORKERS<< 115411“ITIMPOSSIBLE TO GET HANDSANITIZER RIGHT NOW” PALMBEACH COUNTY ELECTIONSSUPERVISOR WENDY SARTORY LINKBIGGEST CHALLENGE IS NOWBATTLING FEARS OVER THE CORONAVIRUSÃ115344“WE ARE DOINGEVERYTHING WE CAN TO KEEP THEEQUIPMENT CLEAN, CLEANING WITHALCOHOL WE WILL HAVE SURFACESAS CLEAN AS THEY CAN BE ANDHAVE GLOVES AVAILABLE” EVENTHOUGH VOTERS DONHAVE TO TOUCH MUCH OF THEEQUIPMENT WHEN VOTINGÃTHEREIS CONCERN ABOUT BEING AROUNDPRIMARY VOTOING CROWDS &132912“IWITH THE CROWD, YES” SOMEVOTERS ARE ALREADY TAKING THEADVICE OF VOTING BY MAIL- INBALLOTSÃ131003“ANYTIMEYOUPF PEOPLE YOU STAY HEALTHY”STAYING HEALTHY MEANS CONSTANTCLEANINGÃEVEN HERE AT THISFACILITY WHERE MAIL IN BALLOTSARE BEING HANDLED BY ELECTIONSSTAFF- WHO ARE ALSO BEINGADVISED ON HOW TO AVOIDGETTING SICK.

115649“WE MADEGLOVES AVAILABLE TO THEM WEACTUALLY CLEAN THEIR TABLESFOR THEM AND WE GAVE THEMDISINFECTANT WIPES BEFORE THEYSTART, AND WE ALSO TELL THEMWASH YOUR HANDS BECAUSE YOUDEALING WITH PAPER”