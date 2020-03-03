Global  

Local senior living facility preparing for possibility of coronavirus in southern Oregon

Local senior living facility preparing for possibility of coronavirus in southern Oregon

Local senior living facility preparing for possibility of coronavirus in southern Oregon

Bonaventure in Medford took aggressive steps early on in an effort to keep their residents safe.
In medford leah thompson newswatch 12,bonaventun preparing for corona virus for the past few weeks.

Jeremiah says: "we started working once we knew there was a potential risk here so working with our teams on additional training, additional supplies, sanitation processes things of that nature.

We do operate communities in oregon, washington, colorado" there has been a deadly coronavirus outbreak at senior living facility in kirkland washington -- bonaventure's facilities are not a part of that outbreak but they do have a location in bothel, washington, which is not far from kirkland -- the outbreak is something bonaventure says it's been focused on, specifically concerning prevention.

Jeremiah says: "so for us knowing that you have families a travel people that travel internationally coming into our communities we want to be prepared right out of the gate like i said earlier once you introduce it in it's too late at that point the goal is prevention."

As you walk through the front doors you'll see bright pink signs, alerting visitors to changes.

Jeremiah says: "we've asked all of our families to please check in at our front desk.

We've posted signs, we've shut down a lot of the different access points and we're having each family be prescreened each visitor or guest are filling out forms were there answering some basic questions with the cdc outlines what would be risk points for us if they answer yes to any of those questions then we're asking them to reschedule their visit for a later time" once inside, you'll find hand sanitizer throughout the building.

Jeremiah says: "we've also implemented sanitation around the clock, we've added additional staff and all they're doing is cleaning and sanitizing services throughout the day" bonavenure says they are holding off on any group outings and are making sure their in-house activies are open and frequent.

Jeremiah says: "we have shut down things outings that our visitor our residents go on like a trip to the casino things of that nature it's asking the general public out there as well to keep their hands washed use good universal precautions continue to work with us and be patient during these times for us resident families or visitors knowing that what we're doing is in their loved ones best interest" of covid-19.

