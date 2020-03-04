LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener now < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 01:57s - Published LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Angel Levine RT @DrDenaGrayson: ⚠️LA County declares health emergency with 6 new #coronavirus cases today (7 total). #CA also had its 1st #COVID19 deat… 48 seconds ago yessi RT @latimes: Los Angeles County is declaring a health emergency as the number of coronavirus cases increased to six https://t.co/KHWNgnoLTb 3 minutes ago ❌RonPaul4Constitution ⏳⭐⭐⭐ RT @BreitbartNews: Los Angeles County Declares Emergency After Confirming Six More Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/XBFvFmwOlO 12 minutes ago TheUnion Nevada County declares local health emergency after individual dies of Covid-19 https://t.co/FJbKKFc16m 12 minutes ago LOrion MAR 4 #CoronavirusOutbreak MD THREAD 14: 01:07 PM: Congressional negotiators reach deal on roughly $8 billion in e… https://t.co/ejd36kWkz2 13 minutes ago Veronica Devine RT @DevonHeinen: #BREAKING #California Governor Gavin #Newsom declares state of emergency re: #coronavirus, per Gov.'s office stmt. Also L… 16 minutes ago Jeff RT @Lowcountry1Girl: LA County Declares Emergency After Confirming Six More Virus Cases. This brings California’s total number of infectio… 17 minutes ago