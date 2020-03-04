Global  

LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven.
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Addresses Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Addresses Coronavirus Concerns

The first California death was confirmed in Placer County, where two additional cases have been found. Meanwhile, six new cases have been reported in L.A. County.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:24Published

LA County Reports 7 Coronavirus Cases, Declares Health Emergency [Video]LA County Reports 7 Coronavirus Cases, Declares Health Emergency

Health officials in Los Angeles County have declared a public health emergency over the novel coronavirus as six new cases were confirmed Tuesday night, raising the total number of confirmed local..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:27Published

