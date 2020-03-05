North Iowa voters say "YES"

Election in last night's special election á north iowa voters threw their support behind education.... approving funding for niacc á clear lake á and mason city schools.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city after talking with voters about their decisions.

George and katie á all three of those measures passed by an overwhelming majority in last night's election.

People here in mason city are telling me, they're glad the voters are giving a thumbs up to these school improvements.x xx "i think it's just great because education is super important."

Jenna tupper is enthusiastic about how voters put their support behind schools.

She is especially excited about the niacc bond getting the stamp of approval.

"with the stuff that they want to do out at niacc... it's costly and people don't understand that and it's stuff that's needed and would help with and benefit the students that are there now, but it would also help and benefit people coming in."

That's because tupper is a nursing student at niacc.

She tells me her program is filled with the latest high tech gear and hopes the rest of the college will soon follow suit with the bond money.

"there's technology like a touch screen where you can see every bone, you can touch every bone and it will give you a little downplay of what it is.

It's just amazing the technology, but with this bond we could have so much more of that for every class."

Jayson ryner, director of choral activities at niacc is also blown away by the generosity of voters who don't mind paying a little more in taxes to secure the college's future.

"to pass the bond referrendum with an 80 percent majority really speaks to how the community feels about the college."

He says the people at the polls yesterday know the college will put the money to good use.

"we haven't come and ask them for a bond before and this is a new experience and they trust that we are niacc will be getting fifteen million dollars from their bonds, while clear lake will be receiving 18 million bucks, part of which will be used to construct the 10 million dollar health and wellness center.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Mason city community school district will be using some of the state's sales tax funds to construct a new fieldhouse and pool at the high school.

