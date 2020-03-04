Global  

St. Anthony Casey-WestfieldBulldogs beat Warriors
0
St. Anthony Casey-Westfield

South putnam 67-57.

Packed house at casey-westfield, the warriors hosted saint anthony in a sectional semifinal... jackson hills drives misses, but stays with the play and scores on the second effort for casey.... you know casey is going to get points from star guard noah livingston.....he just toys with the defender and buries the 15-footer... saint anthony came to play on the road in a tough environment....lefty logan antrim good from deep... it was a good season for casey, but it comes to an end tonight...saint anthony moves on thanks



Tweets about this

Sheshe80416593

awestjohn RT @979Xfm: Final: St. Anthony 48, Casey Westfield 39 2 hours ago

MartySports10

Marty Ledbetter RT @Rick_Sports10: Effingham St. Anthony beats Casey-Westfield 48-39 in sectional semifinals 2 hours ago

little_illini

Little Illini Conference The Casey-Westfield Warriors fall to St. Anthony 48-39 in Sectional play tonight. With that, the basketball season… https://t.co/lsLHlO4nV9 3 hours ago

NestoHoops

Aaron Britton RT @chetpiotrowski: @NestoHoops St. Anthony beats Casey-Westfield 48-39 to advance fo Friday’s sectional championship versus Central A&M. 3 hours ago

chetpiotrowski

Chet Piotrowski @NestoHoops St. Anthony beats Casey-Westfield 48-39 to advance fo Friday’s sectional championship versus Central A&M. 3 hours ago

areasports

AreaSports.net Class 1A Sectionals: At Casey-Westfield: St Anthony 48, Casey-Westfield 39 At Norris City: Goreville 60, Okawville 55 3 hours ago

IHSAScoreZone

IHSA ScoreZone B-BB/1A Effingham (St. Anthony) 48, Casey (C.-Westfield) 39 3 hours ago

Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler Effingham St. Anthony beats Casey-Westfield 48-39 in sectional semifinals 3 hours ago


