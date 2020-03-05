One News Page Greek refugee hotspot at breaking point as Turkey opens gate: https://t.co/lbKbYlPbAR #Greece 48 minutes ago

Vik Bataille Greek refugee hotspot at breaking point as Turkey opens gate https://t.co/Q9dRMBjneg 4 hours ago

Y G RT @AJEnglish: "Lesbos is already a prison ... People cannot leave the island, and they are going to make a prison inside the prison." Gr… 7 hours ago

Mwaniki Mageria RT @AJEnglish: Protests and vigilantism have soured the mood in Lesbos, and the latest Greek-Turkish spat could bring further tension https… 9 hours ago

🇫🇷Adam BEKKAY🇪🇺🕊🌎🌍🌏🕊 «Greek refugee hotspot at breaking point as Turkey opens gate.» https://t.co/FwZo49zQEQ 11 hours ago

Bahlbi Y. Malk🇪🇷🇨🇦 RT @katymfallon: My piece for @AJEnglish on the current crisis in Lesvos 📷: @JulianBusch2 ""That I have to discuss this in March 2020 abo… 11 hours ago

The Who Cares Times Greek refugee hotspot at breaking point as Turkey opens gate @AJEnglish https://t.co/kHpz5EsYDv 14 hours ago