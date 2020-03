Coronavirus Changes Travel Plans For Two Airlines At Philadelphia International Airport 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:29s - Published Trang Do reports. Trang Do reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus Changes Travel Plans For Two Airlines At Philadelphia International Airport LAND AVENUE IN SOUTHWESTPHILADELPHIA OFFICERS RUSHTHEM TO THE HOSPITAL.NEW JERSEY NOW ANNOUNCEDITS FIRST PRESUMPTIVE CASE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.THAT PATIENT A MAN IN HIS30'S IN THE BERGEN COUNTYHOSPITAL SINCE TUESDAY.STATE IS AWAITING CONFIRMATIONBAY CD.CREDIT, MEANWHILE CALLUS IN ASTATE OF EMERGENCY AFTERREPORTING ITS FIRSTCORONAVIRUS DEATH.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY HE WAS AFORMER PASSENGER ON TIEMACHINE PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP,11 PEOPLE HAVE TIED IN THEU.S. WITH 10 FROM WASHINGTONSTATE.LATE TER DAY SENATE WILLVOTE ON FUND TO GO BATTLECORONAVIRUS, HOUSE HASAPPROVED A $8.3 BILLIONEMERGENCY PACKAGE."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERTRANG DO LIVE AT PHILADELPHIAINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WHERE ITHAS CHANGE TRAVEL PLANS, THATIS FOR TWO AIRLINES, TRANG.JANELLE AND JIM AIRLINESSAY CORONAVIRUS HAS SEVERERYIMPACT TRAVEL SO IN RESPONSEUNITED AND JET BLUE ANNOUNCEDTHEY ARE CUTTING FLIGHTS ASWELL AS OTHER COST CUTTINGMEASURES.HERE AT PHILLY INTERNATIONALAIRPORT WE'RE IN THE QUIETPERIOD BUT WE DID SEE LONGLINES THIS MORNING FROM SPRINGBREAK TRAVELERS, HOWEVER, AFEW PEOPLE DID HAVE ON FACEMASKS AS WELL AS GLOVES.FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH INCALIFORNIA PROMPTED THEGOVERNOR TO TEA CLAIRE A STATEOF EMERGENCY.WE HAVE, WITH THIS, WITH THISNEW ICU, AND, AND, AND SEVERALSTATES YESTERDAY AND DEATHTOLL IN THE U.S. CLIMBED TO ATLEAST 11, INCLUDING 10 INWASHINGTON STATE.SIX OF THOSE DEATHS LINC TOTHE NURSING HOME OUTSIDESEATTLE.OFFICIALS THERE URGEDRESIDENTS TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS.FOR OLDER PEOPLE AND FORTHOSE PREGNANT WE ARERECOMMENDING THAT YOU STAYHOME AND AVOID LARGE GATHERINGAS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.REPORTER: NEW YORK LAWYERWHO THIS WECHT BECAME THATSTATE'S FIRST CONFIRMEDKENTUCKY INDIVIDUAL 19 CASEHAS SINCE PASSED IT TO OTHERS.HIS WITH HAS TESTEDPOSITIVE HIS SON HAS PEST TEDPOSITIVE AND HIS DAUGHTER HASPEST TED POSITIVE AND NEIGHARE HAS TESTED POSITIVE REPORTREPORT FAMILY OF FIVE HADCLOSE CONTACT WITH ALSO TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR VIRUS.AUTHORITIES ARE WORK TO GOTRACK DOWN ANY WITHIN ELSE WHORECENTLY INTERACTED WITH HIM.THEY ESTIMATE A THOUSANDPEOPLE MAY NEED TO BEQUARANTINED.HERE LOCALLY SCHOOLS ARETAKING THEIR OWN PRECAUTIONSAS ST. LAWRENCE IN UPPER DARBYTHE WILL ASK IS DEEP CLEANEDTWICE A DAY AND STAFFEMPHASIZING IMPORTANCE OF THEPROPER HAND WASHING.BONNER PRENDIE HIGH SCHOOLPRESIDENT DOCTOR JOHN COOKMADE A PURCHASE OF THE PIECEOF EQUIPMENT LICENSING BEFOREIT WAS EVER AN ISSUE.KNOWNS HALO FOGGER THE GERMFIGHTING DEVICE CAN LAUNCHDISINFECTING MIST OVER A WIDESURFACE AREAAROUND THE REGIONHAVE PLANS IN PLACE FORPOTENTIAL INFLUX OF THEPATIENTS.WE, JEFFERSON AND MOSTHOSPITALS, AND HOPEFULLY ALLHOSPITALS ARE PREPARINGTHEMSELVES FOR THE POSSIBILITYOF AN ON SLAUGHT OF WHAT COULDBE AN EPIDEMIC OF THISINFECTION IN THE UNITED STATESREPORT REPORT SO FAR THEREHAVE BEEN IN CONFIRMED CASESOF CORONAVIRUS INPHILADELPHIA.PATIENT TESTED ON TUESDAY CAMEBACK NEGATIVE FOR THE VIRUSAND SECOND PATIENT RESULTS AREPENDING FOR A STAFF PERSON.FOR NEW WHERE LIVE FROMPHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL





