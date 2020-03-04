Bloomberg end presidential bid

Global  

Well this news came as suprise to many ...mike bloomberg has ended his presidential campaign... in just 3 months and hannah st claire has more on what happened....hannah good morning guys .... in a statement issued yesterday... the former new york mayor said the numbers were clear and left him no practical path to the nomination.

After bide's overwhelming victory in south carolina and super tuesday wave, bloomberg said he believes the former vice president can achieve the objective of defeating donald trump in november.

Nbc news reports bloomberg spent over $445 million dollars on t-v- and radio ads... in a campaign that only lasted three months.

Bloomberg skipped the first 4 nominating states..

Planning on a super tuesday jump start to the nomination.

But as of wednesday morning..

Nbc news projects he won only 18 pledged delegates, and his sole victory tuesday was the democratic caucus in american samoa.in studio for news 15 ...im hannah st claire....alex &amp; carter back to you thanks hannah, well after spending nearly half a billion on his own campaign bloomberg has decided to endorse joe biden moving foward.... this morning we are following the democratic presidential race, tracking where things stand after super tuesday.

As california continues counting votes, joe biden is building on his miraculous comeback, as other candidates try to figure out where their campaigns go from here.

Tracie potts has our




