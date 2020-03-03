Coronavirus Infections Climb In City Of Wuhan

Mainland China reported a rise in new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

The announcement signals a reversal of three straight days of declines.

According to health officials, a spike in new infections has been detected in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak.

According to Reuters, mainland China reported 139 new confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

The National Health Commission confirms the total accumulated number of cases is now 80,409.