Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:11s - Published Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the ads will be used to provide information on the coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Battenhall 🦠 🗣 @Facebook is giving the World Health Organisation free advertising space to combat coronavirus conspiracy theor… https://t.co/FIkPn4c2XP 2 days ago LEVENT ERTUR RT @jchatterleyCNN: Managing misinformation? Facebook giving the @WHO free advertising space on #Coronavirus. @Hadas_Gold has the details o… 2 days ago NewsR Facebook Giving Free Ad Space to the World Health Organization: https://t.co/1gxuJENyhQ #CoronaVirusSA 3 days ago M.Halilu RT @iyaboawokoya: @EiENigeria For your attention: Facebook is giving WHO free advert space to combat misinformation about coronavirus. The… 4 days ago LAUNCH Ticker Facebook is giving the World Health Organization and others free ad space to address the coronavirus outbreak - https://t.co/LdXuvTK9bT 4 days ago Arinola I. Awokoya @EiENigeria For your attention: Facebook is giving WHO free advert space to combat misinformation about coronaviru… https://t.co/56opDK2Y7N 4 days ago