No Sequel For "Birds Of Prey"

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s
'Birds of Prey' is the latest DC comic book actioner.

It told the origin story of Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey.

The movie was set up as a franchise film.

However, there plenty of reasons why the film will never get a sequel.

The film did not do well at the box office, making only 33 million during the opening weekend, and 189 million in total.

The film did not have a great villain.
