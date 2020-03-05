Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > McConnell slams Schumer pt. 2

McConnell slams Schumer pt. 2

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
McConnell slams Schumer pt. 2Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Italianmike

Mike the Italian Lion 🇮🇹 🇮🇹 RT @Brn2Wander1: https://t.co/jHUimPDgSo McConnell slams Schumer..not some isolated incident. I find my Senator to be a disgrace. Typica… 10 seconds ago

pj_port

PJ Port RT @cajun4trump: McConnell slams Schumer on Senate floor for controversial remarks directed at Supreme Court justices https://t.co/JbfSosz… 11 seconds ago

Tjh969Hand

Thomas Hand RT @gholland04: 💥💥💥 McConnell Slams Schumer on Senate Floor for Controversial Remarks Directed at Supreme Court Justices ... Impeach !!… 29 seconds ago

Disce_Discede

TickTock ⌛️ Dept of TREASON; Conspiracy dealer RT @asc96b: “I’m sorry. But...?” That’s it? How many felons apologized just before sentencing? How many times has a Judge said “Well okay.… 47 seconds ago

WJC19690807

🇨🇦WJC 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ McConnell slams Schumer on Senate floor for controversial remarks directed at Supreme Court justices https://t.co/GspPJe9xt2 53 seconds ago

WendyYRN

Molly's Mom McConnell slams Schumer on Senate floor for controversial remarks directed at Supreme Court justices |… https://t.co/u49nCq269r 1 minute ago

RASHROCKFORD

MARY RASH RT @pushforward40: No one cares that @senatemajldr "slammed" Schumer! It's all show! Slamming does nothing to change this Behavior! Take ac… 1 minute ago

CrossfitToddc

🇺🇸💪CryptoCommander McConnell slams Schumer on Senate floor for controversial remarks directed at Supreme Court justices… https://t.co/GKwahyRV8s 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1 [Video]McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer over threats to Supreme Court Justices.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.