Flybe staff push UK man on trolley after company collapses seeing flights cancelled

A Flybe flight to Edinburgh landed in Manchester but passengers and Flybe staff weren't going to let that ruin their day!

The hilarious video from Wednesday (March 4) shows Flybe staff push a passenger along the aisle on a trolley.

Flybe collapsed overnight causing chaos as flights were cancelled, diverted to the wrong airports and fears for 2,300 jobs.

The filmer, Carla, told Newsflare: "We didn’t know we were going to Manchester.

When we stopped at Manchester we thought we were in Edinburgh.

The pilot came and told us Edinburgh wouldn’t let them refuel so we had to go to Manchester.

"Staff on the plane and airport were great, couldn’t fault them considering the circumstances.

The staff didn’t know what happened until we were getting off the flight."
