As a recovering alcoholic there is 'nothing heroic' about playing an addict - Ben Affleck

Addiction and redemption are the central themes of Ben Affleck's life and his new movie 'The Way Back' set to hit U.S. theaters on March 6.

In the film, Affleck plays a former basketball player, who has fallen on hard times and is an alcoholic but is given a chance at redemption when he's asked to coach a team at his old high school.

While promoting the film Affleck has shared his personal journey with alcohol addiction and was meet with mixed reactions.

"I was a little bit surprised that the degree to which my just being like, yeah, I'm a recovering alcoholic and I'm playing one in this movie affected people.

I'm pleased, I think it's wonderful," he said.

"I didn't - there's nothing heroic about it.

I do think that it's, it's it, maybe is helpful for people to see that, like, that's not the end." he added.

Actress Janina Gavankar portrays Affleck's ex-wife in the movie and wanted to make sure his needs would be taking care of before filming.

"My first question to Gavin (O'Connor) in our director session was, are you going to surround Ben with people who are going to protect him?

Because I knew that for anybody, this would be an incredibly courageous move." And O'Connor made sure to protect Affleck allowing moments to fully embrace both his character and his personal redemption.

"There was one particular take where it was an avalanche.

It was, it was really powerful.

It actually did not end up in the movie because it was, I think it may have been too much for an audience to have to experience with him.

It was pretty overwhelming." (Production by Alicia Powell)