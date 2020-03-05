Global  

Meghan and Harry are back for final flurry of royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at one of their last official engagements together before they quit royal life.

Harry and Meghan are attending the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London to celebrate the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.
