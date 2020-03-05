Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch Elle Fanning and Justice Smith Play a Hilarious Round of All The Bright Places Pictionary

Watch Elle Fanning and Justice Smith Play a Hilarious Round of All The Bright Places Pictionary

Video Credit: POPSUGAR - Duration: 04:41s - Published < > Embed
Watch Elle Fanning and Justice Smith Play a Hilarious Round of All The Bright Places Pictionary

Watch Elle Fanning and Justice Smith Play a Hilarious Round of All The Bright Places Pictionary

If you've sobbed your way through the incredibly moving and relatable All The Bright Places, then I have some great news for you: the beloved YA novel has now been adapted from page to screen.

Starring Elle Fanning as Violet and Justice Smith taking on the role of Finch, it's the perfect Netflix film to add to your weekend lineup.

To celebrate the release, we sat down with Fanning and Smith to have them play a round of All The Bright Places-themed pictionary, where they had to draw and guess everything from the iconic sticky note .

.

.

.

.

.

To Finch himself.

Check out all of their hilarious creations in the video above, and catch All The Bright Places, available now on Netflix!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItssssMarg

Marg 💫 If you’re looking for a new movie to watch i’d like to recommend All The Bright Places (on Netflix) starring Elle F… https://t.co/Il5PNKVkxD 2 days ago

jas_sosa

POKEMONMYSTERY✨ i just finished All the Bright Places on Netflix with Elle Fanning and Justice Smith. that movie was extremely str… https://t.co/tlMIr68OJE 3 days ago

mattwwe9

Matt Rose All the Bright Places starring Elle Fanning & Justice Smith | Official T... https://t.co/BKnXN4Ukv0 via @YouTube 3 days ago

__GeorgiePorgie

Devil Dick Connoisseur 👑🇯🇲 RT @TheOtherScottM: All the Bright Places is an emotional & powerful watch. It sneaks up on you & will leave you in tears. Justice Smith an… 6 days ago

paulagio901

Elle Fanning M.R.S. RT @Hollywdinsdr: Click here for full video: https://t.co/pNuWrKideZ | Watch ‘All The Bright Places’ Rendezvous At the Premiere with Elle F… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.