Coronavirus Update: 22 Cases Reported In New York, 2 Presumptive Positive Cases In New Jersey

There are 22 cases of coronavirus in New York and two cases in New Jersey; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Department Of Health Confirms State’s First Case

The first "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus has been reported in New Jersey.
CBS 2 - Published

Coronavirus spreads to NYC, Texas, New Jersey, Tennessee and Nevada as epidemic sweeps across America

(Natural News) Coronavirus update highlights for March 5th, 2020: – Two more coronavirus cases are...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Oloche69

Idrissou RT @BNODesk: UPDATE: South Korea reports 145 new cases of coronavirus, adding to the 293 cases earlier reported https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL 7 minutes ago

theAlphaIntel

🏴Alpha Intel🏴 #Coronavirus UPDATE • 97,747 Confirmed Cases • 17,338 Confirmed Cases Outside China • 3,356 Deaths • 53,448 Recove… https://t.co/ojT5ntoaiJ 17 minutes ago

InhellJourney

Journey Inhell Update from web site: "San Francisco reported its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 5. The cases are not connect… https://t.co/Eo3C06rkdJ 39 minutes ago

Dikot38989316

A Budi Man MD RT @BNODesk: UPDATE: Spain reported 51 new cases of coronavirus since last night, raising country's total to 202 https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL 48 minutes ago

globeandmail

The Globe and Mail Here's the Evening Update: •New coronavirus cases reported in Canada •Elizabeth Warren drops out of Democratic pres… https://t.co/D5UsrC2inh 2 hours ago

IkonPictures

Niraj Tanna RT @PHE_uk: 📣 Update: >400 cases of Wuhan Novel Coronavirus reported incl. 5 cases diagnosed outside of China. Based on available evidence,… 2 hours ago

DittmarML

Dr. Mary Lynne Dittmar RT @b0yle: #Coronavirus update: As more cases are reported, Washington state takes steps to cut costs of #COVID19 testing and treatment: ht… 2 hours ago

b0yle

Alan Boyle #Coronavirus update: As more cases are reported, Washington state takes steps to cut costs of #COVID19 testing and… https://t.co/V0rbvoanuY 2 hours ago


Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado [Video]Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:44Published

Harris County And Houston Leaders Discuss Area Coronavirus Cases [Video]Harris County And Houston Leaders Discuss Area Coronavirus Cases

A man and a woman from northwest Harris County have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 33:45Published

