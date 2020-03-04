Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang & Giuseppe Capotondi Speak On The Film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy"

Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang & Giuseppe Capotondi Speak On The Film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 30:47s - Published < > Embed
Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang & Giuseppe Capotondi Speak On The Film, 'The Burnt Orange Heresy'

Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang & Giuseppe Capotondi Speak On The Film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy"

The art world and the underworld collide in director Giuseppe Capotondi's elegant neo-noir thriller, "The Burnt Orange Heresy." Set in present day Italy, lovers James Figueras (Claes Bang) and Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki) travel to the estate of art collector, Cassidy, and are sent on a mission to steal a masterpiece from artist Jerome Debney.

As the couple spends time with the artist, they realize that nothing about their mission is what it seems. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Burnt Orange Heresy’ Star Claes Bang On Why His Character Isn’t a ‘Psychopath or Maniac’ (Exclusive Video)

‘Burnt Orange Heresy’ Star Claes Bang On Why His Character Isn’t a ‘Psychopath or Maniac’ (Exclusive Video)Claes Bang plays a man who does something highly inconceivable and goes off the rails because of his...
The Wrap - Published

Returning to acting, Jagger plays a man of wealth and taste

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly 20 years since Mick Jagger last acted, but as the new film...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mick Jagger Brought A Playfulness To The Set Of 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' [Video]Mick Jagger Brought A Playfulness To The Set Of "The Burnt Orange Heresy"

"The Burnt Orange Heresy" star Elizabeth Debicki talks about her experience working with the iconic rock star Mick Jagger for the film. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:42Published

'The Burnt Orange Heresy' Is A Relentless Examination Of The Truth [Video]"The Burnt Orange Heresy" Is A Relentless Examination Of The Truth

Actor Claes Bang discusses what intrigued him about his “The Burnt Orange Heresy" character, James. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.