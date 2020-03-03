Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Robbie Williams rejected Queen's offer to fill Freddie Mercury's shoes

Robbie Williams rejected Queen's offer to fill Freddie Mercury's shoes

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Robbie Williams rejected Queen's offer to fill Freddie Mercury's shoes

Robbie Williams rejected Queen's offer to fill Freddie Mercury's shoes

Robbie Williams turned down the chance to become Queen's frontman after Freddie Mercury's death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

celebraholic

@celebraholic RT @BANGShowbiz: Robbie Williams rejected Queen's offer to fill Freddie Mercury's shoes #RobbieWilliams #FreddieMercury #Queen https://t… 6 hours ago

cwm122

cwm122 RT @NationRadio: Robbie Williams has revealed he rejected the offer to front Queen because of his low-self esteem. He was asked to fill F… 11 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Robbie Williams rejected Queen's offer to fill Freddie Mercury's shoes #RobbieWilliams #FreddieMercury #Queen https://t.co/Bwm5YYEY7X 14 hours ago

ALAlwayz

ALAlwayz 💚📷👑🎤🎸💚 RT @NationRadioLDN: Robbie Williams has revealed he rejected the offer to front Queen because of his low-self esteem. He was asked to fil… 15 hours ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Robbie Williams rejected offer to front Queen for this emotional reason https://t.co/P8xkwORg3C https://t.co/dSHkUieJkW 15 hours ago

hollywoodtrmnt

Hollywood Treatment Robbie Williams rejected Queen’s offer to fill Freddie Mercury’s shoes https://t.co/eg5NAB1yr6 18 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Robbie Williams rejected Queen's offer to fill Freddie Mercury's shoes - Robbie Williams rejected Queen's offer to… https://t.co/juovlEkz2E 18 hours ago

Lynn74082836

LynnGlambert RT @NationScotland: Robbie Williams has revealed he rejected the offer to front Queen because of his low-self esteem. He was asked to fil… 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robbie Williams turned down the chance to front Queen [Video]Robbie Williams turned down the chance to front Queen

Robbie Williams turned down the chance to front Queen because he didn't like the idea of trying to replace Freddie Mercury and taking a pay cut.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Ollie Murs and Usian Bolt launch Soccer Aid's 2020 match [Video]Ollie Murs and Usian Bolt launch Soccer Aid's 2020 match

Usian Bolt, Ollie Murs and Robbie Williams announce Soccer Aid's Saturday night debut at Old Trafford with Usian Bolt, Ollie Murs and Robbie Williams.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.