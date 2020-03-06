Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > EPB cyber security

EPB cyber security

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
EPB cyber security

EPB cyber security

EPB is working on new cyber security.

Today they held a field test for quantum-based technology.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

EPB cyber security

Supplies.

E-p-b has started testing new cyber security software.

Quantum technology will use quantum physics to lessen the chance of cyber-attacks.

E-p-b and various national partners gathered today to demonstrate and review the technology.

Once completed, this technology will be cutting edge.

"unlike a lot of different things that people use today, this type of security will not expire when people's computers get better and so, it really fits well with energy infrastructure where you would really like to deploy something and let it last for decades.

This will give you that capability."

E-p-b is the only utility company in the united states that is testing the quantum




You Might Like


Tweets about this

s_akrati

Akrati Saxena RT @iphonegalaxymd: ⏺️Use it for Educational Purpose⏺️⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ #hackers #hacker #hacking #anonymous #cybersecurity #kalilinux #programming #ha… 1 minute ago

SinoVoices

Edwin Chen Cyber security is a growing-global concern! https://t.co/LgqdNyIA5M 1 minute ago

scoshield

Ochieng Scott RT @iphonegalaxymd: Humans are hooked Machines are learning #hackers #hacker #hacking #anonymous #cybersecurity #kalilinux #programming… 1 minute ago

billymjonesMACK

Billy Mack Jones US, UK and Estonia call out Russia over cyber attacks against Georgia in UN Security Council first https://t.co/JuzedwTBJM 2 minutes ago

CrackerMaxx

CrackerMaxx RT @CDameffMD: An awesome panel of impressive professionals presenting to computer science at @ucsd_cse on how to build a passion and caree… 2 minutes ago

uprightcomms

Upright Position RT @CyberPolicy: Which of these bad habits are you guilty of? These are the 6 worst cyber security habits! https://t.co/7tPSRRplY5 https://… 2 minutes ago

VedantM66496433

Vedant Ninjal Mehta RT @starcertificate: Technologies play a vital role across Industries and to be smart - Learn Programming / Disruptive Technology & Cyber S… 3 minutes ago

VedantM66496433

Vedant Ninjal Mehta RT @starcertificate: Stop Worrying about your future & Star Learning with us. Learn Programming / Disruptive Technology & Cyber Security C… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.