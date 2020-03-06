EPB cyber security

Supplies.

E-p-b has started testing new cyber security software.

Quantum technology will use quantum physics to lessen the chance of cyber-attacks.

E-p-b and various national partners gathered today to demonstrate and review the technology.

Once completed, this technology will be cutting edge.

"unlike a lot of different things that people use today, this type of security will not expire when people's computers get better and so, it really fits well with energy infrastructure where you would really like to deploy something and let it last for decades.

This will give you that capability."

E-p-b is the only utility company in the united states that is testing the quantum