County public health is testing two people for possible coronavirus contamination..

There is no confirmation here that either person actually has the virus.

We will continue to keep an eye on this situation and bring you the latest.

There are more than 200 cases across at least 19 states... with the biggest clusters so far on the west coast... with dozens here in california -- nbc reports that at least 15 coronavirus patients in the u- s are fully recovered.

In washington -- president trump could sign an emergency funding bill to fight the coronavirus as soon as tomorrow -- after the senate passed the more than $8 billion dollar bill today.# coronavirus fears may be spreading faster than the virus itself.

Action news now reporter ana torrea takes a closer look the actual danger of this virus.

Shasta county health officials still say: the chances of coronavirus here in shasta county are still low.

Amid growing concerns of the coronavirus: health officials here in shasta county is telling the public to be alert.

Take so* trt:10 tim mapes community education specialist for shasta county health what we dont want ppl to do is overreact or underreact.

We think it's something that the public should be aware of, it is a concern of the health & human services agency.

And just like any disease... the coronavius can have its own set of complications.

Take so* trt:05 tim mapes community education specialist for shasta county health we do know that this virus, as well as the regular flu, can have serious complications.

Numbers from the california department of public health reveal: take gf* ((for flu: pls put 445 deaths & 125 outbreaks of the flu, for covid 19: 53 cases, 1 confirmed death-- numbers all from the cdph)) since september 2019: there have been closed to 450 flu- related deaths... and 125 outbreaks of the flu.

And the cdph reports: there are 53 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1 confirmed death.

Ana stand u* trt:14 ana torrea @atorreanews shasta county health officials tell me they are constantly watching the situation for coronavirus and i spoke to several people here in redding today, and they told me-- they're not that worried but the disease, but others do have their concerns.

Take so* trt:08 ec chambers lives in lake im not afraid of it, but i do think we're going to see more of it but i do like the precautions that are being taken and i think its going to save lives in the end ((butt to)) take so* trt:08 heather schmidt lives in redding im a little nervous but i think if we keep an eye out on washing our hands and not touching our faces then will be okay.

But several people i spoke to say: they think disease is being made too big of a deal.

Take so* trt: 10 rocky hamblock lives in redding i think it's a little overexaggerate d right now, because everybody gets the flu and we always have deaths from the flu, i think they're making it a bigger deal than it is peronsally.

But officials still recommend: take so* trt:10 tim mapes community education specialist for shasta county health if you're sick, no matter what is, try to stay home from work.

Keep your kids home from school if you can.

Social events to prevent those spreading germs. to prevent the spread of any sickness.

The cdc reports: there are*99 confirmed cases on the coronavirus here in the united states.

Live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

The world health organization reports that about 80 percent of coronavirus cases are mild.