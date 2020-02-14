Crystal River couple returns to Florida after nearly a month of quarantine 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:37s - Published Crystal River couple returns to Florida after nearly a month of quarantine The couple spent 12 days in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan due to a coronavirus outbreak before returning to American soil, and quarantining for another two weeks at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

