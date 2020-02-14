Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Crystal River couple returns to Florida after nearly a month of quarantine

Crystal River couple returns to Florida after nearly a month of quarantine

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Crystal River couple returns to Florida after nearly a month of quarantine

Crystal River couple returns to Florida after nearly a month of quarantine

The couple spent 12 days in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan due to a coronavirus outbreak before returning to American soil, and quarantining for another two weeks at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Final day of quarantine for Crystal River couple [Video]Final day of quarantine for Crystal River couple

Final day of quarantine for Crystal River couple

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:24Published

Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers [Video]Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers

As we track the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and around the world, we have an update on a Crystal River couple under quarantine on a cruise ship near Japan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.