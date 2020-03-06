Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elle Fanning > Elle Fanning partied 'til she puked on 21st

Elle Fanning partied 'til she puked on 21st

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Elle Fanning partied 'til she puked on 21stElle Fanning partied so hard on her 21st birthday she threw up in an Uber.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning’s ‘The Nightingale’ Gets Christmas Release Date

Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning’s ‘The Nightingale’ Gets Christmas Release DateTriStar’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, will hit theaters on...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elle Fanning, Justice Smith Talk ‘All The Bright Places’ [Video]Elle Fanning, Justice Smith Talk ‘All The Bright Places’

Based on the young adult novel by Jennifer Niven, co-stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith tell ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante how they prepared to take on the roles of Violet Markey and Theodore..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:16Published

ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES Movie - Elle Fanning and Justice Smith [Video]ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES Movie - Elle Fanning and Justice Smith

ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES Movie - Elle Fanning and Justice Smith Plot synopsis: The story of Violet and Theodore, who meet and change each other's lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.