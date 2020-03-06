Quantico Season 1 - Clip - Unconventional Methods - Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Russell Tovey on March 6, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:35s - Published Quantico Season 1 - Clip - Unconventional Methods - Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Russell Tovey Quantico Season 1 - Clip - Unconventional Methods - Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Russell Tovey Owen (Blair Underwood) uses some unconventional methods to teach the CIA recruits, resulting in Alex (Priyanka Chopra), Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) and Harry (Russell Tovey) waking up in bed together. 0

