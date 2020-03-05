Bruce: Dier will regret fan confrontation

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says Eric Dier will regret his confrontation with Tottenham fans, while also talking about his own clash with Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope this week



Recent related videos from verified sources Foster: I feel for Eric Dier Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster explains why he has sympathy for Tottenham's Eric Dier over his fan confrontation after Wednesday's defeat to Norwich. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:57Published 13 hours ago Eric Dier climbs into stands to confront fan after Spurs loss Eric Dier's altercation with a supporter following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich is being investigated by the Football Association. The PA news agency understands the England midfielder's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published 22 hours ago