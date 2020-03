Temple University Taking Steps To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:25s - Published Trang Do reports. Trang Do reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Temple University Taking Steps To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus HE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITALFOR HIS GUNSHOT WOUNDS AND HISSO LIST IN THE STABLECONDITION.CORONAVIRUS CASES CONTINUETO RISE AROUND THE WORLD ANDNOW THE OUTBREAK IS HITTINGCLOSER TO HOME.THE PHILADELPHIA HEALTHDEPARTMENT IS MONITORING TWOPEOPLE FOR THE VIRUS KNOWN ASCOVID-19.AND WE ARE WAIT FOG FIND OUTMORE ABOUT THOSE PATIENTS ANDTHEIR TEST RESULTS.MEANWHILE, THERE ARE TWOPRESUMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUSIN NEW JERSEY, BOTH ARE FROMBERGIN COUNTY.A 32 YEAR OLD MAN IS BEINGTREATED AT HACKENSACKUNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER THESECONDS PATIENT 32 YEAR OLDWOMAN.OFFICIALS RELEASED HER FROMENGLEWOOD HOSPITAL AND ASKEDHER TO SELF QUARANTINE."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERTRANG DO LIVE AT TEMPLEUNIVERSITY THIS MORNING.WHICH IS ALSO TAKING STEPS TOPREVENT THE SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS.TRANG?Reporter: WELL, JANELLE,JIM, TEMPLE IS REQUIRING ANYSTUDENT, STAFF, OR FACULTYMEMBER WHO HAS TRAVELED TO NIPOF THE FIVE MOST AFFECTEDCOUNTRIES TO STAY AT HOME ANDNOT RETURN TO CAMPUS FOR 14DAYS.SO FAR THERE HAS BEEN 12DEATHS RELATED TO COVID-19HERE IN THE UNITED STATES, ALLOF THEM ON THE WEST COAST.THE GRAND PRINCESS AND ITS3500 PASSENGERS AND CREW ARESTRANDED OFF THE COAST OF SANFRANCISCO.WE HAVE CREW CONSTANTLYCLEANING OUR SHIP.OVER FEARS SOME OF THEMINFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS.I DEFINITELY FEEL LIKE THEYKEPT IN THE DARK A LITTLE BIT.I'M NOT SURE IF THEY'RE TRYINGNOT TO SQUARE PEOPLE.YESTERDAY THE CALIFORNIANATIONAL GUARD THROUGH TESTKITS TO THE GRAND PRINCESS,PASSENGERS WHO HAD BEEN ON THESHIP LAST MONTH DIED FROMNOW, ABOUT THREE DOZENS PEOPLEARE SHOWING FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS.TEST RESULTS SHOULD COME LATERTODAY.VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCEACKNOWLEDGED THERE IS WORKSTILL TO BE DONE.WE DON'T HAVE ENOUGH TESTSTODAY TO MEET WHAT WEANTICIPATE WILL BE THE DEMAND.IN KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON ATLEAST EIGHT RESIDENTS ATNURSING HOME HAVE DIED.I'M CALLING A PETRI DISH.FAMILY MEMBERS DEMANDINGACCOUNTABILITY.WE'RE CONTINUING TO BE TOLDOUR LOVED ONES ARE SAFE INTHIS ESTABLISHMENT.I WANT MIKE PENNED TO COMESTAY WITH MY FATHER-IN-LAW.NO CASES OF COVID-19 IN THEPHILADELPHIA AREA BUTPRECAUTIONARY MEASURES BEINGTAKEN.TEMPLE IS REQUIRING ANYSTUDENT, STAFF, FACULTY MEMBERRETURNING FROM CHINA, IRAN,KOREA, A JAPAN, ITALY, TOSELF-MONITOR FOR 14 DAYS AFTERRETURNING HOME.THAT WILL MEANS, STAYING HOMEAND AWAY FROM ALL COOLCAMPUSES.MEANWHILE BUCKS COUNTYPENNSBURY MARCHING BANDSLEARNED IT IS CANCELLING ITSINTERNATIONAL TRIPS.PARENTS BANDS MEMBERS AREDISAPPOINTED BUTUNDERSTANDING.THEY THOUGHT WE CAN'T GETTHE CHANCE EVERYONE KIDGETTING SICK OR HAVING ONEISSUE BECAUSE WE TOOK THISTRIP WHEN WE SHOULD HAVE ERREDON THE SIDE OF CAUTION.AND BACK HERE AT TEMPLE THEADMINISTRATION SAYS NOSTUDENT, STAFF OR FACULTYMEMBERS AT ANY OF TEMPLECAMPUSES HERE IN THE U.S. ORINTERNATIONALLY HAVE BEENDIAGNOSED WITH THE VIRUS.STILL, TEMPLE, ROME CLOSED FORTHE REST OF THE SPRINGSEMESTER.TEMPLE JAPAN ON TWO WEEK BREAKLIKE EVERY OTHER SCHOOL INJAPAN IN AN EFFORT TO CURB THEVIRUS.BUT FOR NOW, LIVE FROM TEMPLEUNIVERSITY.I'M TRANG DO, CBS-3,"EYEWITNESS NEWS," BACK TO YOUGUYS.ALL RIGHT, TRANG, THANKYOU.BY THE WAY CBS THIS MORNINGWILL DEDICATE SPECIAL HOUR OFTODAY'S BROADCAST TO ADDRESSTHE CORONAVIRUS.THE RACE TO RESPOND LOOKS ATWHAT WE KNOW RIGHT NOW ANDWHERE WE COULD BE HEADED ASTHE CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO





