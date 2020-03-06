Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Recep Tayyip Erdoğan > Erdogan 'may have overplayed hand in Syria conflict', says security expert

Erdogan 'may have overplayed hand in Syria conflict', says security expert

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 04:20s - Published < > Embed
Erdogan 'may have overplayed hand in Syria conflict', says security expertErdogan 'may have overplayed hand in Syria conflict', says security expert
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Erdogan 'may have overplayed hand in Syria conflict', says security expert: https://t.co/E0SVYSgi3q #coronavirusturkey 40 minutes ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Sourire / Congrègation du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Erdogan 'may have overplayed hand in Syria conflict', says security expert https://t.co/Nf2AUZxrRG 55 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Erdogan 'may have overplayed hand in Syria conflict', says security expert https://t.co/yfhFXLBmNI https://t.co/ygbo2LVTwh 1 hour ago

DahliaGreenish

Dahlia 🐉 @StoneCo29681803 @papalinchen @Aliiiulger @Jacob59301945 @oulosP I think you are probably right. Erdogan are using… https://t.co/xovPVzsSpn 5 days ago

AFHokie

Truck RT @TheSoufanCenter: Erdogan seems to have overplayed his hand with Putin, believing that more robust security cooperation with the Kremlin… 6 days ago

newmandavecf

David Newman @ninmena_ How can Turkey fight multiple wars in Libya, Syria (Russia, Assad and Kurds) and in South Eastern Turkey… https://t.co/N3gvxdFwMK 1 week ago

TheSoufanCenter

The Soufan Center Erdogan seems to have overplayed his hand with Putin, believing that more robust security cooperation with the Krem… https://t.co/xQLOFTIa08 1 week ago

McDivergence

Francis McDivitt RT @Ross_Greer: Turkey overplayed their hand in Syria. They have no realistic endgame in Idlib other than defeat/retreat. Europe let Erdog… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.