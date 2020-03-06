S&P 500 Movers: WCG, COG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%.

Year to date, Cabot Oil & Gas has lost about 12.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are H & R Block, trading down 11.3%, and Alaska Air Group, trading up 2.4% on the day.