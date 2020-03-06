Global  

Yungblud postpones Asia tour leg over coronavirus concerns

Yungblud has axed the Asia leg of his tour after he was advised not to travel to his gigs in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore due to coronavirus concerns.
