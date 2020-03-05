Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > José Mourinho > Jose Mourinho confirms Dier to play against Burnley

Jose Mourinho confirms Dier to play against Burnley

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Jose Mourinho confirms Dier to play against Burnley

Jose Mourinho confirms Dier to play against Burnley

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho confirms Eric Dier will play against Burnley on Saturday after the midfielder climbed over seats to confront a fan after his team were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho confirms Eric Dier in line to play against Burnley despite altercation with fan, jokingly avoids coronavirus handshake with talkSPORT’s Moose

Jose Mourinho has no intention of dropping Eric Dier for Tottenham’s Premier League clash with...
talkSPORT - Published

Jose Mourinho confident Eric Dier is mentally ready to face Burnley

Jose Mourinho insists Eric Dier is in the right frame of mind to play for Tottenham and will be...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Football.london



You Might Like


Tweets about this

FPL_Ross

⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier in right frame of mind to face Burnley, confirms Jose Mourinho https://t.co/gDDef3yLmK #THFC #COYS 10 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Jose Mourinho confirms Eric Dier in line to play against Burnley despite altercation with fan, jokingly https://t.co/asOgGOzjDY 11 minutes ago

eurofootb

Football News Jose Mourinho confirms Eric Dier in line to play against Burnley despite altercation with fan, jokingly avoids coro… https://t.co/bE1BHbgKAE 13 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier in right frame of mind to face Burnley, confirms Jose Mourinho 35 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Jose Mourinho confirms Dier to play against Burnley: https://t.co/ChkhWEIJib #FACup 35 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Jose Mourinho confirms Eric Dier in line to play against Burnley despite altercatio… https://t.co/HVYiqR0IkA 35 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Jose Mourinho confirms Eric Dier in line to play against Burnley despite altercation with… https://t.co/FhflzRtRzf 46 minutes ago

yas_balotelli45

Blueman RT @Eurosport_UK: Jose Mourinho has backed Eric Dier's actions once again, and confirms he'll play against Burnley. https://t.co/fu09hB5LWp 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose: Dier available to play [Video]Jose: Dier available to play

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham's Eric Dier is available to play against Burnley following an altercation with fans after their defeat to Norwich on Wednesday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:08Published

'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says [Video]'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it. In the aftermath of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.