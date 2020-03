Gov. DeSantis is in Naples to give the states update on coronavirus 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:59s - Published Gov. DeSantis is in Naples to give the states update on coronavirus Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Naples today to give the states update on the coronavirus. He will be speaking at the Department of Health in Naples. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. DeSantis is in Naples to give the states update on coronavirus SHOOTING UNHARMED.THE TALIBAN HAS DENIEDRESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ATTACK.GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WILL BE INNAPLES TODAY, WHERE WE EXPECT ASTATE UPDATE ON THE CORONAVIRUS.JESSICA ALPERN IS LIVE FROM THEFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH INCOLLIER COUNTY WHERE THAT NEWSCONFERENCE WILL TAKE PLACE.SHE HAS A LOOK AT THE LATESTUPDATE FROM THE GOVERNOR.WE’RE NOT SURE WHAT UPDATE THEGOVERNOR WILL HAVE THISAFTERNOON, BUT HE IS EXPECTED TOSPEAK WITH MEDIA AT THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IN NAPLESLATER TODAY.DURING ANOTHER NEWS CONFERENCEYESTERDAY HE SHARED AN UPDATE ONTHE CORONAVIRUS AS IT IMPACTSOUR STATE...AND HE REVEALED ANOTHERPRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASE INSANTA ROSA COUNTY, FLORIDA.HE ADDED THAT ANOTHER *FIVEFLORIDA RESIDENTS WHO RECENTLYTRAVELED TO CHINA WEREQUARANTINED WHEN THEY GOT BACKTO THE U-S, AND HAVE SINCETESTED POSITIVE.DUE TO THE ISOLATION MEASURES INPLACE, THE GOVERNOR SAYS THOSEFIVE PATIENTS POSE NO RISK TOTHE GENERAL PUBLIC.THEY ARE STILL INVESTIGATINGDETAILS SURROUNDING THE SANTAROSA COUNTY PATIENT, WHICH HASBEEN DIFFICULT BECAUSE OF HOWSICK HE IS.IN LIGHT OF THESE UPDATES, THEGOVERNOR HAS CREDITED THE TRAVELWARNINGS AND QUARANTINEPROTOCOLS IN PLACE FOR *WHYWE’VE BEEN ABLE TO KEEP THE RISKTO THE OVERALL PUBLIC SO LOW.FL CAPITO_GOV UPDATES NEWCOVID-19 CASE VOSOT.mp4"The risk to Florida remainslow. I think that’s the risk tothe country as a whol━ stillremains low. I think peopleshould just take properprecautions."THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHHAS SAID A TOTAL OF *NINE PEOPLEIN FLORIDA HAVE TESTED POSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS.WHILE HE SAYS THE RISK TOFLORIDA REMAINS LOW, GOVERNORDESANTIS ALSO ADDINGTHAT THE STATE IS EXPECTING TORECEIVE TENS-OF-THOUSANDS MORETESTING KITS FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT.THEY’RE CURRENTLY SCREENINGPATIENTS IN JACKSONVILLE, TAMPAAND MIAMI FOR THE V





