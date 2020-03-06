Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Did Sexism Crush Warren's Campaign?

Did Sexism Crush Warren's Campaign?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Did Sexism Crush Warren's Campaign?

Did Sexism Crush Warren's Campaign?

On Thursday, Elizabeth Warren ended her bid to become President.

For most women Warren's problems all trace back to sexism.

Politico Magazine asked a group of female political operatives and experts if sexism played a role in Warren's campaign issues.

The majority of women surveyed say sexism played some role in Warren's troubled campaign.

The general consensus: it takes a lot to prove that a woman can do the job.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.