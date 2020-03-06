Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LeBron James Comments on Steph Curry's Return From Hand Injury

LeBron James Comments on Steph Curry's Return From Hand Injury

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
LeBron James Comments on Steph Curry's Return From Hand Injury

LeBron James Comments on Steph Curry's Return From Hand Injury

LeBron James Comments on Steph Curry's Return From Hand Injury Curry made his return to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

A number NBA stars, including LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, welcomed Curry back to the court.

LeBron James, via Twitter Dwyane Wade, via Twitter Curry had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in 26 minutes in Golden State's 121-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Curry had been out of action since suffering a broken left hand on Oct.

30.

The Warriors guard had two surgeries to repair the fracture.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.