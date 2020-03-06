LeBron James Comments on Steph Curry's Return From Hand Injury

A number NBA stars, including LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, welcomed Curry back to the court.

LeBron James, via Twitter Dwyane Wade, via Twitter Curry had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in 26 minutes in Golden State's 121-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Curry had been out of action since suffering a broken left hand on Oct.

30.

The Warriors guard had two surgeries to repair the fracture.