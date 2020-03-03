Prince Harry told by many that they 'have his back' 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:52s - Published Prince Harry told by many that they 'have his back' Prince Harry has been told by many that they "have his back" The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan attended one of their last royal engagements at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday night, and the Prince opened up about how serving the Queen and country "never leaves him" Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards The couple stepped down from the royal family earlier this year and are due to formally end their official duties on March 31.

